CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

