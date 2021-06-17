Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,000. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

