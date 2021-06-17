Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 5,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,217. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.