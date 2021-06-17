Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.21 on Thursday. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.18 per share, for a total transaction of $76,780.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,425,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,002 shares of company stock valued at $281,108. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.