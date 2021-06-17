Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 16,547 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $58.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47.

