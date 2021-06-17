Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 700 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $165.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $117.96 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51.

