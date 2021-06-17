Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $5,638,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $9,754,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

