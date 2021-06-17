Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 101,534 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Well by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $85,204,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of AMWL opened at $13.66 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

