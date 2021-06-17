Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 935,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 572.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

