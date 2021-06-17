Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $211.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

