Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,952 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,796,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,549,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

