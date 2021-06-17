Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

EWJ opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

