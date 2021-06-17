Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,292,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 198,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

