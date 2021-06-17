Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.