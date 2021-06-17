Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

