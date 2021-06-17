Cerity Partners LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 229,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Clover Health Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of CLOV opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

