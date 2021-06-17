Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

