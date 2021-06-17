Cerity Partners LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Safehold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Safehold by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Safehold by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,254,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 123,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

