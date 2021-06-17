CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.92. 502,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,613. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.48 million and a PE ratio of 66.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at C$3,626,439.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

