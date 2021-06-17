CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 200.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

