CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 4,117,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,183. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

