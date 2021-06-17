CHADS VC (CHADS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,097.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,097.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00763044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042220 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,478,674 coins and its circulating supply is 48,325,740 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

