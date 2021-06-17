Chainlink Price Tops $23.37 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $10.11 billion and $850.48 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

