ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 33,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,469,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

