ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to announce $47.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the highest is $49.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $187.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.90 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

