Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner and manager of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.