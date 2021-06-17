Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (ASX:CQR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust
