Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.79

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.79 and last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

Several analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.07.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

