Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,549 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Chevron worth $561,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.23. 885,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

