Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 15,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

CHWY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,132. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,883.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

