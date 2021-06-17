Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Alan Glicklich Sells 20,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KDNY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 383,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDNY. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

