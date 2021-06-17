Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.94. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

