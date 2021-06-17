Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.75

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 297276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

