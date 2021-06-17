CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

