Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CB traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.27. 2,486,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 204.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.