Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.27. 2,486,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 204.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

