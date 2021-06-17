CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.39% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $185,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

