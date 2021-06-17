CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

