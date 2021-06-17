CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,131 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,768,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,196 shares of company stock worth $20,250,367. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $212.27 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.