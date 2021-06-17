Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $236.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.40. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.