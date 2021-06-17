Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.14. 83,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,608. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

