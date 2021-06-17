Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $13.08. Cineplex shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,473 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPXGF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

