Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Boosted by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,209. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

