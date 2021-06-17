Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

NYSE C traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $68.30. 2,017,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

