Citigroup Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. 210,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.12. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

