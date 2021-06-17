Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.07. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 64,186 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,358 shares of company stock worth $83,634 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

