ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0578 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $747,274.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

