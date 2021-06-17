CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

CME Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.79. 27,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

