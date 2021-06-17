Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 710,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,375,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 45.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 471,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The stock has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

