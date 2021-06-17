Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 303,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

