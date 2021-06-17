Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 554 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.04. 218,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.66 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

