Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 816 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.97. 257,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.72 and a 12 month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.